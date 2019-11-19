Jimmy Eat World Are 2000 Trees’ First 2020 Headliner

LOVELY.

Jimmy Eat World have already announced when they'll be heading back to the UK, following their most recent trip during the release week of their brand new album 'Surviving' last month.

The Arizona four-piece are the first headliner announced for 2000 Trees Festival 2020, which is set to go down at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham on July 09, 10 and 11.

Typically, 2000 Trees don't announce any of their line-up until January - however festival booker James Scarlett shared that they were "too damn excited" to wait til then, sharing in a statement, “We don’t usually announce Trees bands before Christmas but having Jimmy Eat World as Main Stage headliner just got us too damn excited. I’m honestly absolutely certain this is going to be our biggest and best line up ever. We have another 50 odd bands ready to go but I’m afraid you’ll have to wait until January for details. My advice is get your tickets now before it sells out!”

2000 Trees are currently selling a handful of earlybird tickets for the 2020 event with a discount. Tickets are available now from here.

Check out our interview with Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins and Tom Linton about their new era and new album below:

