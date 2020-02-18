James Veck-Gilodi On Deaf Havana Headlining Marshall Live: “It Should Be A Good Laugh To Be Honest”

#RSPromotes

The lads in Deaf Havana are headlining Marshall Live Festival 2020, and it's their only scheduled live appearance for the year!

We caught frontman James Veck-Gilodi to talk about Marshall Live, and what their plans for the set are - and speaking of Marshall, he shared "It should be a good laugh to be honest - I've been playing Marshall amps for years, so they're a company I love."

He continued, "Also our best friends Dinosaur Pile Up are playing before us, so I imagine there will be a few beverages being drunk backstage. It will be the first festival of the year for us too, so I'm sure we will all be very eager to play a show by then."

Last year, Deaf Havana rounded out their year with a super special performance at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, where they played their 2018 album 'RITUALS' in full. So what are their plans for Marshall Live?

"Honestly we haven't even discussed the set list or anything yet so I should probably actually start thinking about that now!" shared James. "Seeing as it's one of the few shows we're playing, we will probably throw in a good mix of old and new songs - it's always difficult when you only get a limited time and you've got over four albums of material under your belt. I'm sure we will do something to make it a memorable night though!"

Deaf Havana lead the initial Marshall Live announcement last year, while elsewhere on the line-up are Press To MECO, Dinosaur Pile Up, SHVPES and Dream Wife.

It's all going down at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on June 06, 2020. Tickets are available now from here.