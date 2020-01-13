It Looks Like Four Year Strong Are Releasing An Album Next Month

NEXT. MONTH.

It looks like Four Year Strong are set to release a brand new album next month, if the skrims spotted at UNIFY Gathering Festival over the weekend are anything to go by.

The photo was snapped by Australian publication Wall Of Sound, and shared on Facebook. From the photo, it looks like Four Year Strong's album might just be called 'Brain Pain', and is set for release February 28. That's VERY SOON.

This will mark their first studio album since 2015. FIVE YEARS. Our first Four Year Strong album in FIVE YEARS.

They've also put the date January 14, 2020 in their bio on Twitter. Suspicious.

Check out the original post from UNIFY Gathering Festival below: