It Looks Like Alkaline Trio Could Have A New EP Out Real Soon

Like, real soon.
In recent months, there have been hints coming out of the Alkaline Trio camp that something new is coming - and now it seems that it's an EP, coming really soon.
They've been posting pics from the studio, like this:
Mix Cam Mix! pic.twitter.com/cuorQnCprz
— Alkaline Trio (@Alkaline_Trio) February 19, 2020
And this:
View this post on Instagram
Vox
Aaaaand this:
View this post on Instagram
New Jams! #fender #ernieball #orangeamps
And now frontman Matt Skiba has responded to someone on Instagram, saying that it'll come out the day before their tour with Bad Religion begins.
That tour kicks off on March 26 in Los Angeles, so on March 25? Better keep your eyes peeled.
Matt also revealed that artwork for the EP is finished, and that it'll feature three songs (two on 7" vinyl).
The band's most recent album was 2018's 'Is This Thing Cursed?', which you can hear below.
