Is This The New All Time Low Logo?

All Time Low appear to have revealed their new logo in their latest teaser video.
The band have been teasing the start of a new era for the band over the last few weeks and now, in the latest clip, we get a quick glimpse of what appears to be their new logo - a sun with an eye in the centre.
In addition, the band have posted a link to a video premiering on YouTube tomorrow (January 21) at 5am UK time, titled simply with the date '012120'. Could a new song or music video be with us very soon?
Check out the link here and be prepared for a whole new era of All Time Low.
We chatted with Alex and Jack from the band about the possibility of new music at Slam Dunk Festival over the summer.