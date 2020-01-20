Is This The New All Time Low Logo?

It looks like all will be revealed tomorrow...

All Time Low appear to have revealed their new logo in their latest teaser video.

The band have been teasing the start of a new era for the band over the last few weeks and now, in the latest clip, we get a quick glimpse of what appears to be their new logo - a sun with an eye in the centre.

Check out the clip below:

In addition, the band have posted a link to a video premiering on YouTube tomorrow (January 21) at 5am UK time, titled simply with the date '012120'. Could a new song or music video be with us very soon?

Check out the link here and be prepared for a whole new era of All Time Low.

We chatted with Alex and Jack from the band about the possibility of new music at Slam Dunk Festival over the summer.

Watch the full chat below: