Introducing Your 2019 Rock Sound Awards Winners!

It's that time of the year again. These are your Rock Sound Awards winners.

MEET YOUR 2019 ROCK SOUND AWARDS WINNERS

Welcome to the third ever Rock Sound Awards, where we’re celebrating the achievements of 10 very special artists once again! We’re honouring our 10 winners with their very own deluxe gold print magazine covers, plus brand new interviews, one-of-a-kind photoshoots and so much more.

Pick up your exclusive Rock Sound Awards magazines and poster prints now from AWARDS.ROCKSOUND.TV

Run through our full list of winners below, and get their exclusive Rock Sound Awards magazine covers and special awards poster prints WORLDWIDE.

Best Breakthrough Artist - Stand Atlantic

Best International Artist - Against The Current

Best British Artist - Enter Shikari

Fan Power Award - Set It Off

The Real Alternative - Frank Iero

Song Of The Year - Waterparks

Album Of The Year - The Maine

Artist Of The Year - Yungblud

Hall Of Fame - Sum 41

Rock Sound Icon - Mark Hoppus