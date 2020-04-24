In Hearts Wake Have Announced Their New Album And Released A Powerful New Song

They've also carbon offset the entire process of making the record, and will make the physical products from recycled materials.

In Hearts Wake have announced their new album, 'KALIYUGA'.



It'll be released August 07, and you can check out the animated video for new song 'Son Of A Witch', right now:







“Coronavirus turned our video cartoon," commented vocalist Jake Taylor.



"These challenging times are forcing us to adapt, evolve and discover new ways of doing things. I scoured the internet for an animation team who could bring to life this emotive, sensitive and archetypal narrative about humanities neglect and mistreatment of Mother Earth. I’ve never written or directed animation before, but it opened up new possibilities and for that I’m grateful."



Check out another new song, 'Worldwide Suicide', here:







The band have acted to reduce their environmental impact by carbon offsetting the process of making the album (via the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor of Western Australia), and using recycled materials to create their physical products.



"During the recording process we measured every power socket, counted every light, pound of freight, food consumption, driving mile and airfare taken. We were then able to find the total carbon footprint and offset it by supporting a rewilding project in Australia on First Nations land," explained Jake.



"Our mission to help support and sustain life on earth has made us realise that less is more. Many industries are evolving, and as musicians we feel it’s time to do our part. It’s been challenging to navigate the retail hurdles, find sustainable materials and successful companies that embody our ethos, but through a bit of research we’ve discovered that there are many solutions out there."



In addition they've launched a new website, The House Of Kali, to expand of the themes of the record.



“Ancients from different cultures spoke of Four Ages of Humanity,” added Jake.



“The Hindu ancients called the Age we are in right now, ‘KALIYUGA’ — a time when negativity such as discord, greed, materialism and fear create strife and imbalance for life on earth. We’re seeing this in the world around us and in the chaos of recent events. But I believe we were born into this age for a reason — that we can transform the challenges we face by seizing the opportunity to grow and change the way we live on the earth and with each other.”



You can presave 'KALIYUGA' here.