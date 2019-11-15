iDKHOW Just Dropped A Surprise Christmas EP

Let's just put up the tree now, because as far as we're concerned this is CHRISTMAS.

Christmas has properly come early - iDKHOW have just dropped a festive EP called 'Christmas Drag'!

The iDKHOW festive EP is made up of three Christmas tracks, including Dallon Weekes' original 'Christmas Drag', a cover of Slade's 'Merry Christmas Everybody', and 'Oh Noel'.

Needless to say, this is going to get a massive workout this festive season.

We caught up with iDKHOW frontman Dallon Weekes to talk all things 'Christmas Drag', which you can check out below:



Speaking of the EP, Dallon also shared, “I wrote 'Christmas Drag' over a decade ago. I’ve always been a sucker for Christmas music, and this was one of the first Christmas songs I ever wrote for myself. I’m happy I got a chance to give it a proper recording and release. 'Oh Noel' was recorded in one take, on the first try. I recorded it with a fella named Stu Maxfield, who is this fantastic musician from Provo. After we did the first pass, the engineer asked us if we wanted another take. We looked at each other and said no at the same time. A pretty special studio moment.“

Put up the Christmas tree, put up your misteltoe, and put on the iDKHOW's 'Christmas Drag':



And 'Merry Christmas Everybody':



And just for good measure, 'Oh Noel':

