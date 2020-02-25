IDKHOW Have Finished Tracking The Drums For Their Debut Album

Things are starting to really come together.





Oh here we go! It seems as though progress is being made on the debut I Don't Know How But They Found Me album.



At the start of the year Dallon Weekes had revealed that recording was set to start very soon in a reply to a fan.



Next week — Dallon Weekes (@DallonWeekes) January 7, 2020



And now in what is the sort of spoiler we like to see, the band's Twitter account has revealed that Ryan Seaman has finished tracking drums for the record.



iDKHOW Album Spoilers:



Ryan is done tracking drums. — iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (@iDKHOW) February 25, 2020



So that's one member down, one to go.



Not long now!



Dallon spoke last year about what genre he thought that the album would end up being:



"There are a couple of tracks that were written at the same time as the EP. Genre-wise, the album will wander around a bit. There is one song, which I am really fond of, that was inspired by (nineteen-forties vocal group) The Ink Spots. I love them so much and I have for years. So, I wrote a song using their formula. We are not concerned with sticking to genres. I just want to write and record music I want to listen to. The music is all over the place and yet cohesive."



To tide you over, here's 'Social Climb':



