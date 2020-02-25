Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 262 - March 2020
News

IDKHOW Have Finished Tracking The Drums For Their Debut Album

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 3 hours ago

Things are starting to really come together.



Oh here we go! It seems as though progress is being made on the debut I Don't Know How But They Found Me album.

At the start of the year Dallon Weekes had revealed that recording was set to start very soon in a reply to a fan. 
 


And now in what is the sort of spoiler we like to see, the band's Twitter account has revealed that Ryan Seaman has finished tracking drums for the record. 
 


So that's one member down, one to go.

Not long now!

Dallon spoke last year about what genre he thought that the album would end up being:

"There are a couple of tracks that were written at the same time as the EP. Genre-wise, the album will wander around a bit. There is one song, which I am really fond of, that was inspired by (nineteen-forties vocal group) The Ink Spots. I love them so much and I have for years. So, I wrote a song using their formula. We are not concerned with sticking to genres. I just want to write and record music I want to listen to. The music is all over the place and yet cohesive."

To tide you over, here's 'Social Climb':

