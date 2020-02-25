IDKHOW Have Finished Tracking The Drums For Their Debut Album

Dallon spoke last year about what genre he thought that the album would end up being:
"There are a couple of tracks that were written at the same time as the EP. Genre-wise, the album will wander around a bit. There is one song, which I am really fond of, that was inspired by (nineteen-forties vocal group) The Ink Spots. I love them so much and I have for years. So, I wrote a song using their formula. We are not concerned with sticking to genres. I just want to write and record music I want to listen to. The music is all over the place and yet cohesive."