WATCH: iDKHOW Perform ‘Christmas Drag’ Live At Special Festive Show

Dallon and Ryan bring some seasonal cheer.

iDKHOW recently released their new EP 'Christmas Drag', featuring original songs and a cover of Slade's 'Merry Christmas Everybody', and now we can watch them spread that festive cheer around as footage has emerged of the band performing the EP's title track at a show in the US.

The band are currently in the middle of playing a series of radio sponsored shows around the holidays, including the recent X96 Nightmare Before Xmas in Salt Lake City on December 02 alongside headliners The 1975. Luckily, fan KatSkan on YouTube was on hand to capture the moment the band performed 'Christmas Drag' live.

Check out the video below:

We recently caught up with frontman Dallon Weekes to chat through the new EP and celebrate the Christmas season.

Check out the interview below: