Ice Nine Kills Have Released A Special T-Shirt To Help Raise Money For Musicians And Their Crews

Brilliant band doing a brilliant thing for a brilliant cause.





Ice Nine Kills have released a very special shirt to help raise money for the bands and crews who have been affected by tour cancellations due to the ongoing situation surrounding coronavirus.



A portion of proceeds raised by the sales will go directly to two charities, Sweet Relief and Music Cares.



Frontman Spencer Charnas had this to say about the shirt:



“The world is a scary place right now for everyone. In our corner of the music industry we are seeing the touring personnel that work closely with INK and other bands like us, lose their entire income stream in a matter of days. But like a resilient young coed fighting back against a masked killer in a final act bloodbath, the music business isn’t going out without a fight.



"Ice Nine Kills is proud to do its part, slashing back at the virus by partnering with two important charities — Sweet Relief and Music Cares — to release a special t-shirt which will generate income to send aid to those who need your help. A portion of the proceeds of this new, limited edition design will be donated to those charities and portion shall be used to support INK’s own displaced tour crew.



"Let’s mobilize the power of the amazing INK psychos to ensure the real carnage stays where it belongs - on The Silver Scream.”



So, this is what the shirt looks like:







Seriously, when have you ever seen Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Ghostface all together at once?



Iconic.



Pick up yours from HERE now



Here's the band's latest video for 'Savages':



