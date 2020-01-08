Ice Nine Kills Are Raising Money For Australian Bushfire Relief With Exclusive Merch

Good guys, doing a very good thing, for a very good cause.

Current Rock Sound coverstars Ice Nine Kills are raising money for Australian bushfire relief with an exclusive tee design - with all profits going direct to charity.

Ice Nine Kills made their Australian debut just before Christmas at Good Things Festival, and are now stepping in to help raise money for Australian charities helping to contain the devastating fires currently descimating the country.

The design features a kangaroo Freddy Krueger, and will only be available for purchase for 48 hours.

Sharing the charity tee design on Twitter, Ice Nine Kills posted, "In light of the recent events, we are donating all profits from this limited edition shirt to the Australian Wildfire Relief efforts. Please consider picking one up and helping out our friends down under in this devastating time."