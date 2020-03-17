I Prevail’s ‘Hurricane’ Is Currently The Top Song On US Rock Radio

They've also shared a stripped-back, reimagined version.

I Prevail have achieved incredible things on their 'Trauma' album cycle, from sold out shows across the globe to a pair of Grammy nominations.



Now, 'Hurricane' has become the no.1 song on US Rock Radio.



"Thanks to everyone who’s believed in this band and continue to request us to be played. Still feels surreal," they wrote.



Speechless. We currently have the #1 song in the country at rock radio. Thanks to everyone who’s believed in this band and continue to request us to be played. Still feels surreal. [//] pic.twitter.com/OptBnDqXYr — I Prevail (@IPrevailBand) March 17, 2020



You can see them topping charts here via Billboard, and here via Mediabase.



The band have also shared a powerful, stripped back alternative version of the song, which you can check out below.







"'Hurricane' is one of the most important songs on Trauma," commented the band.

"It was one of the first tracks we wrote for the album and it became a pillar in building the central message and sound we wanted to create. From the day we wrote it, there was a vision for a stripped-down version of the song that would allow us to explore more delicate instrumentation, production, and vocals. This version definitely brings to life a different mood and atmosphere to experience the track."