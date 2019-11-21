I Prevail On Their GRAMMY Nominations: “It’s Crazy To See Us In These Ranks With Bands Like That”

"We're with good company." - I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe.

Yesterday, the nominees for the 2020 GRAMMY Awards were announced, and one of the breakout successes of the nominees was I Prevail who stormed through with their first two GRAMMY nominations.

I Prevail's 2018 album 'Trauma' is up for Best Rock Album, and is competing against Bring Me The Horizon, Cage The Elephant, The Cranberries and Rival Sons.

Additionally, I Prevail have also scored a nomination for Best Metal Performance for their single 'Bow Down', which they're competing for against Tool, Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi, Killswitch Engage, and Death Angel.

Speaking to Billboard about their nominations, I Prevail co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe shared how he found out about the news.

"I was sick and went to bed and woke up this morning and everyone's being loud on the bus," he shared. "I opened my curtain and was like, 'What the hell? What's going on?' 'We were nominated for two Grammys!' 'Bullshit!' So I got up and started jumping around. We're all excited, all stoked. It's a pretty good, crazy feeling."

Talking about their now GRAMMY-nominated album 'Trauma', he continued, "I feel like this 'Trauma' record was something we needed, and I'm so glad with how it came out... With all the little speed bumps and hiccups and things that slowed us down along the way, to triumph over everything and put this record out meant so much to us. And to be well-received, it's great."

And on the bands they're nominated alongside? "Yeah, it's crazy to see us in these ranks with bands like that," he acknowledged. "We're with good company."

The 2020 GRAMMY Awards are set to go down in Los Angeles on January 26.