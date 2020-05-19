Hopeless Records Have Announced The Details Of Their Own Acoustic Livestream

This Is Hopeless (Kinda) Live!
Hopeless Records have revealed that they are putting on an acoustic livestream.
This Is Hopeless (Kinda) Live! is set to feature acoustic performances and a sepcial Q&A from Stand Atlantic, Point North, Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties, Super Whatevr and Vaines.
There will also be appearance from Afterlife, Between You & Me and WSTR
You'll be able to check out the stream exclusively on the label's YouTube on May 23 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm UK.
We proudly present..... This Is Hopeless (Kinda) Live! An at-home acoustic experience. Tune in Saturday @ 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm UK for an acoustic live stream + Q&A with @superwhatevr @vaineswastaken @ThisIsAaronWest @PointNorthBand + @standatlantic ! Only on YouTube �� pic.twitter.com/Lh2FXKZb8D
— Hopeless Records (@hopelessrecords) May 18, 2020
We proudly present..... This Is Hopeless (Kinda) Live! An at-home acoustic experience. Tune in Saturday @ 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm UK for an acoustic live stream + Q&A with @superwhatevr @vaineswastaken @ThisIsAaronWest @PointNorthBand + @standatlantic ! Only on YouTube �� pic.twitter.com/Lh2FXKZb8D
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.