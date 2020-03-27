Holding Absence Have Released An Uplifting New Single

This is 'Gravity'.





Holding Absence have released a new song.



It's called 'Gravity' and it is nothing short of beautiful.



Vocalist Lucas Woodland had this to say about the track:



"We're ecstatic to be releasing ‘Gravity' today - We feel like it's a real step forward in maturity and quality for our band! The song was originally going to be put on our sophomore album but, after our VISA's got denied and our US tour got cancelled, we decided we should make the best of a bad situation and work towards getting it out as soon as possible.



We're always trying our best as a band to release music as often and unconventionally as possible, so putting out another Double-A single release is something we're super excited about, and we can't wait to show people the second track 'Birdcage' in the coming weeks.'"



So, here we go:







As Lucas said, the track is set to be a part of an upcoming double A-side single, which is scheduled for release April 17. Keep your eye out for 'Birdcage' in the coming weeks.



The artwork for the release looks a little bit like this:







The band are set to support Creeper alongside Wargasm on their now rescheduled UK tour.



The dates look like this:



AUGUST



19 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

20 - BRIGHTON Concorde 2

21 - LONDON Brixton Electric

22 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

24 - GLASGOW St. Lukes

25 - LEEDS The Wardrobe



