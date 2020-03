This is 'Gothica Fennica Vol. 1'.

HIM frontman Ville Valo has returned with an EP of brand new music.



Since his band bowed out in 2017, he's been living life and collaborating with renowned Finnish crew Agents, among other things.



Now he's back with something altogether different. The new EP has been released under the VV moniker, and is called 'Gothica Fennica Vol.1'.



