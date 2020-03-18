Here’s How You Could Be On Mike Shinoda’s New Song

"...if I love something I’ll let you know."





Mike Shinoda is looking for a guest vocalist on his new song, 'Open Door'... and if you're lucky (and can, y'know, maybe sing a bit) it could be you.



After working on the song during an Instagram Live, he texted a MP3 version of the demo to everyone on his Community Text list - with it also available via request on text.



gonna text an mp3 of a new demo / song to everyone on my Community text list, in one minute. text me at 310.935.0302 if you want the mp3. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) March 17, 2020



Pretty cool in itself. But then he posted the lyrics for the song's chorus...



take off and never stop running https://t.co/7eRA2u69Ku — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) March 18, 2020



...And wrote, "I have an idea. I want another voice on the chorus of Open Door."



"Maybe it can be one of you? Get the song, sing it, post a link on Twitter with the hashtag #SingOpenDoor and if I love something I’ll let you know."

I have an idea. I want another voice on the chorus of Open Door. Maybe it can be one of you? Get the song, sing it, post a link on Twitter with the hashtag #SingOpenDoor and if I love something I’ll let you know ❤️ — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) March 18, 2020



BRB, we're warming up our voices. Here's what the demo sounds like:

