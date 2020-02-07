Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Used’s New Album

Welcome to the world of 'Heartwork'.





The Used have announced their new album, 'Heartwork'.



Here's everything you need to know.



1) It's out April 24 via Big Sound / Hassle Records.



2) You can hear a new song from it, 'Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton', here:







"I’ve always been a bit obsessed with Paradise Lost," commented Bert McCracken.



"I really dug deep into the poem and its author, John Milton. As I was reading a lot of his political essays, I realized that a lot of what ’Satan’ says in Paradise Lost are quotes directly from John Milton’s own mouth. A lot of people thought he was the devil back then."



"He had a huge problem with the show of opulence from the Church. He thought it was disgusting. His poem is about the failed revolution against the Church of England, which is Satan’s failed revolution on earth. And what’s more incredible or exciting than a failed revolution?"



3) It features guest appearances from Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Barker and Caleb Shomo.



4) The full tracklist looks like this:



01. Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton

02. Blow Me (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)

03. BIG, WANNA BE

04. Bloody Nose

05. Wow, I Hate This Song

06. My Cocoon

07. Cathedral Bell

08. 1984 (Infinite Jest)

09. Gravity's Rainbow

10. Clean Cut Heals

11. Heartwork

12. The Lighthouse (feat. Mark Hoppus)

13. Obvious Blasé (feat. Travis Barker)

14. The Lottery (feat. Caleb Shomo)

15. Darkness Bleeds, FOTF

16. To Feel Something



5) The cover art looks like this:







"The new album plays on the emotions, the sincerity, and the vulnerability of the first record and 'In Love And Death', with a little bit of the flair from 'Lies For The Liars'. Standing in the streaming circle pit with Kesha and Halsey, the album is just as modern sounding," explained Bert.



"John Feldmann’s production is THAT professional. It sounds really good! Those are two really random examples, but I think if you listen to both of those records, the songs are all over the place: dance, pop, actual punk rock riffs and drums. I think music is so all over the place right now that The Used fits in perfectly."

The band will play Slam Dunk Festival and some UK headline shows in May.