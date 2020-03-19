Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Picturesque’s New Album

It'll be with us all pretty soon.

Picturesque have announced their new album, 'Do You Feel O.K?'.



Here's what you need to know.



1. It'll be released April 24 via Rude Records / Equal Vision.



2. You can hear a song from it, 'ATTN:', right here:







"We write a lot of sad songs, but we wanted this one to be different," the band explained.



"It’s a song where Kyle is in control of the narrative. We wanted it to have a strong groove and to make it as catchy as possible. We experimented with a lot of different sounds on this song and finally convinced Dylan to lay down an epic solo."



"We are just trying to push the boundaries of what Picturesque can be. Our writing sessions have no rules and we wanted to show that side of us. This song is carefree, fun, and a side we don’t normally show."



3. The tracklist looks like this:



1. Necessary

2. ATTN:

3. Swipe

4. Crimes

5. Prisoner

6. O.K?

7. Holding Me Down

8. Glass House

9. Pray

10. Say It Like You Mean It

11. Day By Day



4. The cover looks like this:







5. It's something of a musical departure.



"The first record was our take on 2009 post-hardcore, whereas this album is something new, and it’s a style of music I’ve not heard anyone else make," commented vocalist Kyle Hollis.



"Approaching Do You Feel O.K?, we reached a point where we just thought, ‘Fuck it, we’re not going to box ourselves in––we’re going to focus on writing killer songs, no matter what they sound like.’ You can hear that attitude throughout the record."



6. You can pre-order the album here.