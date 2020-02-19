Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Cold Years’ Debut Album

Cold Years have announced their debut album, 'Paradise'.
Here's what you need to know about it.
1) It'll be released May 08 via eOne.
2) You can hear a new song from it, 'Night Like This', right here:
3) The tracklist looks like this:
01. 31
02. Life With A View
03. Night Like This
04. Northern Blue
05. Breathe
06. The Waits
07. Burn The House Down
08. Electricity
09. Too Far Gone
10. Hold On
11. Dropout
12. 62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)
13. Hunter
4) The album draws on, "how fucked everything is at the moment", as vocalist Ross Gordon has explained.
"It links everything really, not just purely politics. It's linked to the economy, to drugs and alcohol, and what our generation is going through right now."
"You work hard in school, you train for your career and you try to succeed at it, but the reality is that none of it really fucking matters. It's a record that's angry because, as a generation, we feel like we've been sold short."