Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Cold Years’ Debut Album

Welcome to 'Paradise'.

Cold Years have announced their debut album, 'Paradise'.



Here's what you need to know about it.



1) It'll be released May 08 via eOne.



2) You can hear a new song from it, 'Night Like This', right here:





3) The tracklist looks like this:



01. 31

02. Life With A View

03. Night Like This

04. Northern Blue

05. Breathe

06. The Waits

07. Burn The House Down

08. Electricity

09. Too Far Gone

10. Hold On

11. Dropout

12. 62 (My Generation's Falling Apart)

13. Hunter



4) The album draws on, "how fucked everything is at the moment", as vocalist Ross Gordon has explained.



"It links everything really, not just purely politics. It's linked to the economy, to drugs and alcohol, and what our generation is going through right now."



"You work hard in school, you train for your career and you try to succeed at it, but the reality is that none of it really fucking matters. It's a record that's angry because, as a generation, we feel like we've been sold short."



5) The cover looks like this:







6) You can pre-order the album here.