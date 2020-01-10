Here Are 7 Things You Need To Know About Code Orange’s New Album

Code Orange have announced their new album, 'UNDERNEATH'.
Here's everything you need to know:
1) It's out March 13 via Roadrunner Records.
2) You can hear the title track right now, complete with video:
3)"'UNDERNEATH' is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana," explained drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan.
"Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties, and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath."
"down.we.go"
4) The tracklist looks like this:
01. (deeperthanbefore)
02. Swallowing the Rabbit Whole
03. In Fear
04. You and You Alone
05. Who I Am
06. Cold.Metal.Place
07. Sulfur Surrounding
08. The Easy Way
09. Erasure Scan
10. Last Ones Left
11. Autumn and Carbine
12. Back Inside the Glass
13. A Sliver
14. Underneath
5) Here's the cover art:
6) The album was produced by Jami Morgan, Nick Raskulinecz and Will Yip, with additional programming by Chris Vrenna.