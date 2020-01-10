Here Are 7 Things You Need To Know About Code Orange’s New Album

Here. We. Go.

Code Orange have announced their new album, 'UNDERNEATH'.



Here's everything you need to know:



1) It's out March 13 via Roadrunner Records.



2) You can hear the title track right now, complete with video:







3) "'UNDERNEATH' is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana," explained drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan.



"Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties, and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath."



"down.we.go"



4) The tracklist looks like this:



01. (deeperthanbefore)

02. Swallowing the Rabbit Whole

03. In Fear

04. You and You Alone

05. Who I Am

06. Cold.Metal.Place

07. Sulfur Surrounding

08. The Easy Way

09. Erasure Scan

10. Last Ones Left

11. Autumn and Carbine

12. Back Inside the Glass

13. A Sliver

14. Underneath



5) Here's the cover art:







6) The album was produced by Jami Morgan, Nick Raskulinecz and Will Yip, with additional programming by Chris Vrenna.



7) You can pre-order it here.