Here’s A Running List Of The Shows & Tours Being Postponed Or Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

More and more shows and tours are being affected by COVID-19. Which tours have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus? We've put together the below list to help you keep track...

Some good news, however, is that Slam Dunk Festival have announced that their event is going ahead as planned.



In a statement, they said: "The only way it would be cancelled is if the government banned large outdoor events for a period of time which included the dates of the festival. We will, of course, be monitoring the situation, taking advice from all relevant agencies, and will comment further if anything changes. Please rest assured if the event is cancelled your ticket will be refunded."



So far, the below have cancelled or postponed shows...



Download Australia: cancelled



STATEMENT REGARDING DOWNLOAD AUSTRALIA 2020.https://t.co/qYylBNYZLM — Download Festival Australia (@DownloadFestAU) March 12, 2020



Download Japan: postponed



【公演延期のお知らせ】

以下３公演の延期が決定致しました。



DOWNLOAD JAPAN 2020: 3/29 幕張メッセ

マイ・ケミカル・ロマンス大阪公演: 3/28 インテックス大阪

ダーティー・ハニー: 3/31 代官山SPACE ODD



詳細は以下よりご確認ください。https://t.co/YPAvTXnDrx pic.twitter.com/T5TlZiIFOc — Download Festival Japan (@DownloadFestJP) March 12, 2020



My Chemical Romance: Asia, Australia and New Zealand shows postponed





Green Day: Asia tour postponed



We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Palaye Royale: European shows rescheduled



Due to Coronavirus we are deeply sorry to inform you all that Prague, Vienna and Milan are all being rescheduled.



Something completely out of our hands but we are doing our best to give you a rescheduled date. Give us a few days to figure this out.



We love you all - thank you. — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) March 10, 2020



Yungblud: Asia tour cancelled



Asia- in light of recent events, the upcoming tour has been cancelled due to travel risks and safety.



Ticket will be cancelled and refunds are available. Depending on your point of purchase, you may need to submit a refund inquiry (email or call). Stay safe everyone ������ pic.twitter.com/V5ssEmggIN — YUNGBLUD ARMY (@YungbludArmy) March 4, 2020



Slipknot: Asia tour postponed, including Knotfest Japan



Dance Gavin Dance: US tour postponed (currently not including SwanFest)



All Time Low: Good Morning America taping proceeding without audience



To those with tickets for our @GMA taping, please see the statement below from the show. We are bummed, but keeping everyone safe is most important right now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eEV2XxmGb5 — NEW ALBUM BOYS ☀️ (@AllTimeLow) March 12, 2020



Set It Off: Italy and Asia shows not taking place



Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are sad to let you know that we will not be performing in Italy on the forthcoming tour.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase and as of right now all other shows will remain. — Set It Off (@SetItOff) March 12, 2020



Sleep On It: US tour postponed except for Chicago



Regarding the remainder of the Pride & Disastour. pic.twitter.com/GsKQoF885i — Sleep On It (@SleepOnItBand) March 12, 2020

The Wonder Years: US tour postponed except St. Louis



A note regarding the remainder of our tour. Please read: pic.twitter.com/sKpG2Fi71a — The Wonder Years (@thewonderyears) March 12, 2020

Deftones: Australia and New Zealand shows postponed



An important message regarding Australia and New Zealand. To view the complete statement, click here: https://t.co/LjILdHX7dK pic.twitter.com/zeQlueCQOM — Deftones (@deftones) March 13, 2020



Holding Absence: EU shows postponed



To all EU tour ticket holders, please read.



Our sincere apologies and love to you all.



This Is Holding Absence - pic.twitter.com/En8b8Iibdf — Holding Absence (@HoldingAbsence) March 12, 2020



Alkaline Trio US Tour with Bad Religion: rescheduled





Anti-Flag: US tour postponed





Pup: Shows in Sacramento and San Francisco postponed, Las Vegas show cancelled.



It was such a great time w/ @Screamales & @drewthomsonjr. These awesome bands rip super hard and you should go see them and buy their merch whenever they’re near you! Sorry we had to cancel a few shows but we’re gonna make sure to do everything in our power to make it up to y’all pic.twitter.com/NzqUr3hQCr — PUP (@puptheband) March 13, 2020



We'll keep you up to date as events develop.