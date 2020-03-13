Visit the shop
Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
News

Here’s A Running List Of The Shows & Tours Being Postponed Or Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Rock Sound
Rock Sound 2 hours ago

More and more shows and tours are being affected by COVID-19. Which tours have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus? We've put together the below list to help you keep track...

Some good news, however, is that Slam Dunk Festival have announced that their event is going ahead as planned.

In a statement, they said: "The only way it would be cancelled is if the government banned large outdoor events for a period of time which included the dates of the festival. We will, of course, be monitoring the situation, taking advice from all relevant agencies, and will comment further if anything changes. Please rest assured if the event is cancelled your ticket will be refunded."

So far, the below have cancelled or postponed shows...

Download Australia: cancelled 
 


Download Japan: postponed 
 


My Chemical Romance: Asia, Australia and New Zealand shows postponed
 

 


Green Day: Asia tour postponed
 

 

Palaye Royale: European shows rescheduled
 


Yungblud: Asia tour cancelled
 


Slipknot: Asia tour postponed, including Knotfest Japan
 

 

Dance Gavin Dance: US tour postponed (currently not including SwanFest)
 

 

All Time Low: Good Morning America taping proceeding without audience
 


Set It Off: Italy and Asia shows not taking place
 


Sleep On It: US tour postponed except for Chicago
 

 

The Wonder Years: US tour postponed except St. Louis
 

 

Deftones: Australia and New Zealand shows postponed
 


Holding Absence: EU shows postponed
 


Alkaline Trio US Tour with Bad Religion: rescheduled
 


Anti-Flag: US tour postponed
 


Pup: Shows in Sacramento and San Francisco postponed, Las Vegas show cancelled.
 


We'll keep you up to date as events develop.

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More