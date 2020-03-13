Here’s A Running List Of The Shows & Tours Being Postponed Or Cancelled Due To Coronavirus
More and more shows and tours are being affected by COVID-19. Which tours have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus? We've put together the below list to help you keep track...
Some good news, however, is that Slam Dunk Festival have announced that their event is going ahead as planned.
In a statement, they said: "The only way it would be cancelled is if the government banned large outdoor events for a period of time which included the dates of the festival. We will, of course, be monitoring the situation, taking advice from all relevant agencies, and will comment further if anything changes. Please rest assured if the event is cancelled your ticket will be refunded."
So far, the below have cancelled or postponed shows...
Download Australia: cancelled
STATEMENT REGARDING DOWNLOAD AUSTRALIA 2020.https://t.co/qYylBNYZLM— Download Festival Australia (@DownloadFestAU) March 12, 2020
Download Japan: postponed
【公演延期のお知らせ】— Download Festival Japan (@DownloadFestJP) March 12, 2020
以下３公演の延期が決定致しました。
DOWNLOAD JAPAN 2020: 3/29 幕張メッセ
マイ・ケミカル・ロマンス大阪公演: 3/28 インテックス大阪
ダーティー・ハニー: 3/31 代官山SPACE ODD
詳細は以下よりご確認ください。https://t.co/YPAvTXnDrx pic.twitter.com/T5TlZiIFOc
My Chemical Romance: Asia, Australia and New Zealand shows postponed
March 12, 2020
Green Day: Asia tour postponed
We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.— Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020
Palaye Royale: European shows rescheduled
Due to Coronavirus we are deeply sorry to inform you all that Prague, Vienna and Milan are all being rescheduled.— Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) March 10, 2020
Something completely out of our hands but we are doing our best to give you a rescheduled date. Give us a few days to figure this out.
We love you all - thank you.
Yungblud: Asia tour cancelled
Asia- in light of recent events, the upcoming tour has been cancelled due to travel risks and safety.— YUNGBLUD ARMY (@YungbludArmy) March 4, 2020
Ticket will be cancelled and refunds are available. Depending on your point of purchase, you may need to submit a refund inquiry (email or call). Stay safe everyone ������ pic.twitter.com/V5ssEmggIN
Slipknot: Asia tour postponed, including Knotfest Japan
Dance Gavin Dance: US tour postponed (currently not including SwanFest)
All Time Low: Good Morning America taping proceeding without audience
To those with tickets for our @GMA taping, please see the statement below from the show. We are bummed, but keeping everyone safe is most important right now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eEV2XxmGb5— NEW ALBUM BOYS ☀️ (@AllTimeLow) March 12, 2020
Set It Off: Italy and Asia shows not taking place
Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are sad to let you know that we will not be performing in Italy on the forthcoming tour.— Set It Off (@SetItOff) March 12, 2020
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase and as of right now all other shows will remain.
Sleep On It: US tour postponed except for Chicago
Regarding the remainder of the Pride & Disastour. pic.twitter.com/GsKQoF885i— Sleep On It (@SleepOnItBand) March 12, 2020
The Wonder Years: US tour postponed except St. Louis
A note regarding the remainder of our tour. Please read: pic.twitter.com/sKpG2Fi71a— The Wonder Years (@thewonderyears) March 12, 2020
Deftones: Australia and New Zealand shows postponed
An important message regarding Australia and New Zealand. To view the complete statement, click here: https://t.co/LjILdHX7dK pic.twitter.com/zeQlueCQOM— Deftones (@deftones) March 13, 2020
Holding Absence: EU shows postponed
To all EU tour ticket holders, please read.— Holding Absence (@HoldingAbsence) March 12, 2020
Our sincere apologies and love to you all.
This Is Holding Absence - pic.twitter.com/En8b8Iibdf
Alkaline Trio US Tour with Bad Religion: rescheduled
Anti-Flag: US tour postponed
ATTN: US TOUR LEG 1 UPDATE; pic.twitter.com/29hw5FLP8U— Anti-Flag (@anti_flag) March 12, 2020
Pup: Shows in Sacramento and San Francisco postponed, Las Vegas show cancelled.
It was such a great time w/ @Screamales & @drewthomsonjr. These awesome bands rip super hard and you should go see them and buy their merch whenever they’re near you! Sorry we had to cancel a few shows but we’re gonna make sure to do everything in our power to make it up to y’all pic.twitter.com/NzqUr3hQCr— PUP (@puptheband) March 13, 2020
We'll keep you up to date as events develop.