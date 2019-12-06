Hear Twin Atlantic’s Experimental New Single ‘Barcelona’

The 'POWER' era is getting into full swing.

Twin Atlantic have released a bold, experimental new single, 'Barcelona'.



"This is a love song about being in a film loop - a kaleidoscope of ideas and memories and the first song I've tried to write in a vignette style like this," commented frontman Sam McTrusty.



"It’s inspired by the unusual arpeggio mono synth part we fell in love with at the opening of the track. It sounds like a mistake and reminded me of when you would see old movie projector reels glitch and fail."



"It's romantic and cinematic. It makes fun of love but also puts it up high on a pedestal.”



Check it a studio version here:







And hear a live version here:







It's taken from the band's new album 'POWER' January 24 through Virgin / EMI.



We recently caught up with them to talk about the album and future plans, which you can watch here:



