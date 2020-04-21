Hear Point North’s Heartfelt New Song ‘A Million Pieces’

"When the chorus hits it’s the voice I need to hear to get me through..."

Point North have shared a heartfelt new song, 'A Million Pieces'.



"A lot of times when I write lyrics it’s like I’m talking to myself," explained vocalist Jon Lundin.



"'A Million Pieces' is pretty much me talking myself down and letting myself know that I have to pick myself up. It’s about forgiving myself for my guilty conscience and reassuring that everything is going to be ok."



"The verses are basically my vulnerabilities and insecurities and when the chorus hits it’s the voice I need to hear to get me through whatever it is I’m going through."



