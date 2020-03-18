Hear In Hearts Wake’s First New Music In Three Years

They'll be planting a tree for every 1,000 views of 'Worldwide Suicide'.

In Hearts Wake have shared their first new music in three years, in the form of urgent single 'Worldwide Suicide'.



The band have committed to, "Plant 1 tree for every 1K views, restoring part of a vital ecosystem with the hope that every viewer and their descendants will one day enjoy its benefits.”



“The Antarctic has reached an all time high temperature of 20.7∞C," commented vocalist Jake Taylor on the background to the song.



"The Australian bushfires have burned over 12 million hectares of land, killing over 1 billion animals. The Climate Crisis is pounding on our door and we need to take action while there is still a window to turn it around. It’s time for profound systemic change as individuals and as a community.”



"Last year I attended the NYC Climate strike and half a million passionate people showed up led by Greta Thunberg. It was the first time in a while that I felt so much hope for the future."



"When we gathered at Battery Park I felt inspired to pull out my voice recorder. Greta delivered an incredible speech."



"Some of the elders around me likened it to the time they heard Martin Luther King deliver his ‘I have a dream’ speech in the 60’s. One week later our track ‘Crisis' [the intro to 'Worldwide Suicide'] was born.”



Watch the video here:





"Music is both our art and our platform. I feel we have a responsibility as artists to challenge the status quo. What challenges has the potential to create change. If we can change, then we can evolve,” expanded the frontman.