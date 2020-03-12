HEAR: Danny Worsnop’s Soulful New Single

"'Happy' is a song I wrote about my never being content or satisfied."

Danny Worsnop has released a heartfelt new single, 'Happy'.



"My constant need to do more and be better. The want to be able to slow down but the awareness that I never will."



Check it out here:







Danny is set to head out on a UK tour soon, and those dates are:



MARCH

17 - NEWCASTLE Think Tank?

18 - GLASGOW Garage II

19 - MANCHESTER Rebellion

20 - LONDON Boston Music Room

21 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum

22 - BRISTOL The Lanes

23 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

