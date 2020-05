'Another Life', another way.

Caleb Shomo and Beartooth are great. Motionless In White are great.



So when you combine the two, like with Caleb's new remix of MIW's 'Another Life', the results are... well, great.



Check it out here:





Big.



Here's a reminder of the original:







