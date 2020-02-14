Hear Bury Tomorrow’s Brutally Honest New Song

Get another taste of 'Cannibal'.

Bury Tomorrow have released another song from their upcoming album, 'Cannibal'.



This one's called 'Choke', and it hits hard in all kinds of ways.



Check it out here:





'Cannibal' is set for release April 03 via Music For Nations / Sony Music.



Watch the video for the title-track just below.





"This album is for me as well as for the fans," commented vocalist Dani Winter-Bates.



"It was a cathartic process to address some of the darkest moments I’ve had in my life. For some people it’ll be a hard listen. But I thought I have to do this, if I’m going to go in, I’m going to go in. I’m not doing something half arsed. There is nothing lyrically I would change on this entire album."



The band will play some intimate record release dates in April. Those are:



APRIL



02 - LONDON The Underworld

04 - SOUTHAMPTON The Joiners

17 - HAMBURG Indira

18 - WEISBADEN Kesselhaus