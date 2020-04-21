HEAR: Billie Joe Armstrong’s Musical Tribute To The Late Adam Schlesinger

For No Fun Mondays, here's 'That Thing You Do!'

For the latest in his No Fun Mondays series, Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a musical tribute to the late, great Adam Schlesinger.



As well as writing and performing with Fountains Of Wayne, Ivy and more, Adam - who passed away earlier this month - wrote music for some incredible movies and TV shows.



His song 'That Thing You Do!' appears in the 1996 film of the same name, and you can hear Billie Joe's cover here:







Great stuff.



Here's last week's cover too, of 'Corpus Christi' by The Avengers.



