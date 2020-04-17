Hear An Uplifting New Solo Song From The Maine’s John O’Callaghan

John The Ghost returns with 'Rolled Down Window'.

The Maine's John O'Callaghan has released a new solo song under his John The Ghost moniker, and it's just the thing we need right now.



'Rolled Down Window' is an uplifting summer jam that sounds a whole lot like this:





"This song is an open letter to my past," explained John.



"It’s probably not the sound you expected, but since you last heard from me so many unexpected things happened in my life. I gave my heart away for good and for the first time in a long time started to feel better. I hope it makes you feel any type of way. Enjoy.”



Lovely stuff.



Here's a reminder of some older John The Ghost music:



