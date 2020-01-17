Hear A Previously Unreleased Song From Avenged Sevenfold

This is 'Set Me Free'.

Avenged Sevenfold have unveiled a previously unreleased song, 'Set Me Free'.



It was recorded for their 'Hail To The King' album, but hasn't seen the light of day until now.







The song will be included on the streaming version of 'Diamonds in the Rough' coming Feb 07. You can pre-order it here.



It follows up 'Live in the LBC & Diamonds in the Rough', which was released back in 2008. It brought together a recording of a live show and a compilation of B-sides and rarities.



Here's a reminder of 'Hail To The King':



