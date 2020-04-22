Hayley Williams Has Released Her Second ‘Petals For Armor’ EP

Her debut solo album is really starting to take shape.





Hayley Williams has released 'Petals For Armor II', the second EP that makes up her debut solo album of the same name.



It features the previously released songs 'Over Yet', 'Why We Ever', ''Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' and 'My Friend' alongside new song 'Dead Horse'.



Hayley had this to say about the collection of songs:



“PFA ll is the perfect interlude between where Petals began and where it’s going... Part lll isn’t far behind. I needed these songs to help me get to a place where I could name my shame, take inventory of emotional scars, true friends, awful coping mechanisms, and discover what I desire for my life.



"The latest single, ‘Dead Horse’, offers strength back to a younger, weaker version of myself. I feel like all of this needed to be said in order to embody the kind of woman I hope to be.”



Have a listen below:







The EP follows 'Petals For Armor I' which was released back in February, and features debut single 'Simmer':







The full album is scheduled for release on May 08.



Also, if you're looking to get a bit of exercise in whilst you're in isolation, here's a little workout that you can do to 'Over Yet'.



