Hayley Williams Has Released Another Track From Her Debut Solo Album

This is 'Over Yet'.





Hayley Williams has released another part of her upcoming debut solo album.



This one is called 'Over Yet' and sounds a lot like this:







It's the second track to be taken from the second EP that makes up 'Petals For Armor', which is set to drop in it's entirety on May 08.



Here's the first track ''Roses'/Lotus/Violet/Iris' featuring backgroud vocals from Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus:







And here's 'Simmer', the track that kicked this whole project off:



