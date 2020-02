'Petals For Armor 1' is here.

Hayley Williams has released her debut solo EP, 'Petals For Armor 1'.

Featuring the previous singles 'Simmer' and 'Leave It Alone', it also contains three more new tracks including 'Cinnamon', co-written and produced by her Paramore bandmate Taylor York. Listen via Spotify here.

Check out the newly released music video for 'Cinnamon' below:

Hayley has also revealed that her debut album, also called 'Petals For Armor', will be released on May 8.

Check out the artwork below: