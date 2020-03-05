Hayley Williams Has Announced Her First Solo Tour Dates

Hayley Williams is set to hit the road for her first solo tour.
Williams, who releases her album 'Petals For Armor' on May 08, will perform at London's Electric Brixton on May 16 and at Brighton's The Great Escape festival the day before in addition to a full North American tour and a handful of dates in Europe.
On the tour, Williams said in a statement "the first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience."
Pre-sale and ticket details are available now at petalsforarmor.com
Check out the list of dates below:
MAY
13 - AMSTERDAM, NL Melkweg Max
15 - BRIGHTON, UK The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival
16 - LONDON, UK Electric Brixton
18 - PARIS, FR La Cigale19 - COLOGNE, DE Live Music Hall
28 - SEATTLE, WA Moore Theater
30 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA Masonic Auditorium
JUNE
1 - LOS ANGELES, CA The Wiltern
3 - DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre
5 - DALLAS, TX HiFi
6 - HOUSTON, TX House of Blues
8 - ORLANDO, FL House of Blues
10 - ATLANTA, GA Tabernacle
15 - CHARLOTTE, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
17 - SILVER SPRINGS, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
18 - PHILADELPHIA, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
20 - BOSTON, MA House of Blues
22 - TORONTO, ON Rebel
24 - BROOKLYN, NY Brooklyn Steel
26 - CHICAGO, IL House of Blues
27 - DETROIT, MI The Fillmore Detroit
29 - NASHVILLE, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville