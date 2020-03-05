Hayley Williams Has Announced Her First Solo Tour Dates

The Paramore frontwoman hits London this May.

Hayley Williams is set to hit the road for her first solo tour.

Williams, who releases her album 'Petals For Armor' on May 08, will perform at London's Electric Brixton on May 16 and at Brighton's The Great Escape festival the day before in addition to a full North American tour and a handful of dates in Europe.

On the tour, Williams said in a statement "the first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience."

Pre-sale and ticket details are available now at petalsforarmor.com

Check out the list of dates below:

MAY



13 - AMSTERDAM, NL Melkweg Max

15 - BRIGHTON, UK The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

16 - LONDON, UK Electric Brixton

18 - PARIS, FR La Cigale19 - COLOGNE, DE Live Music Hall

28 - SEATTLE, WA Moore Theater

30 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA Masonic Auditorium



JUNE



1 - LOS ANGELES, CA The Wiltern

3 - DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre

5 - DALLAS, TX HiFi

6 - HOUSTON, TX House of Blues

8 - ORLANDO, FL House of Blues

10 - ATLANTA, GA Tabernacle

15 - CHARLOTTE, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

17 - SILVER SPRINGS, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 - PHILADELPHIA, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 - BOSTON, MA House of Blues

22 - TORONTO, ON Rebel

24 - BROOKLYN, NY Brooklyn Steel

26 - CHICAGO, IL House of Blues

27 - DETROIT, MI The Fillmore Detroit

29 - NASHVILLE, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville