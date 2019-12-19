They'll be greatly missed.



Have Mercy have announced their final tour.



After almost 10 years, the much loved alt.rock band will be calling it a day - but not until they've said one last goodbye.



They'll be joined on the US run by Selfish Things, Fredo Disco and Young Culture.



This is it.



I’m almost in tears writing this but it’s time. I never thought I’d see the day but it’s time to say goodbye. It’s been almost 10 years.



Please join us on this final run. pic.twitter.com/BvcO0JBx9M — HAVE MERCY (@HaveMercyMD) December 18, 2019



The band released their fourth and presumably final album 'The Love Life' earlier in the year.



Give it a listen here:



