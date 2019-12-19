Visit the shop
Have Mercy Have Announced Their Final Tour

Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

They'll be greatly missed.

Have Mercy have announced their final tour.

After almost 10 years, the much loved alt.rock band will be calling it a day - but not until they've said one last goodbye.

They'll be joined on the US run by Selfish Things, Fredo Disco and Young Culture
 


The band released their fourth and presumably final album 'The Love Life' earlier in the year.

Give it a listen here:

