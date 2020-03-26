GroundCulture Have Dropped A Poignant Video For Their New Song ‘Trauma Can Teach’

"Every single situation that broke you and made you feel empty, is the very reason you’re as strong and brave as you are."





GroundCulture have released a video for their new song 'Trauma Can Teach'.



The touching clip follows the experiences of four people, including the band's guitarist Mattie Turner, who have all experienced a different form of trauma in their lives.



The band had this to say about the video:



“'Trauma Can Teach'. Three words that we may never have realised the power of. Each and every one of you have so far, made it through 100% of your bad days. It’s a fact, regardless of the pain or doubt you endured to get to this very moment, you’re here right now reading this. Every single situation that broke you and made you feel empty, is the very reason you’re as strong and brave as you are. Absorb your blessings.”

Additionally, each person who features in the video has written a a paragraph about their own experiences which you can read below:



MATTIE:

"In 2017, my girlfriend took her own life. I can't physically put into words how this made me feel. My outlook on life completely changed that day. I could have turned to alcohol or drugs, but I luckily enough realised early on that nothing can change what happened. I focused all my emotion into writing music, as it seemed to be the only thing that stopped me from losing myself. I still struggle with this every day, I have anxiety attacks every day, but I try to not let it control me. I'm grateful to have life, family, friends and music. Never let your traumas define you as a person."

JAK:

"Newcastle born and bred. Dad died of throat and lung cancer when I was 11. Struggled with anxiety, depression and grief through most of my teenage years and managed to overcome it. Fitness and exercise was my life for the most part as a free runner and personal trainer. This was all taken away when I developed multiple vascular compressions (vein abnormalities). Music is now my saviour and where I pour my frustration and energy. My goal right now is to raise enough money to afford surgery for my compressions. And to help other people through their struggles via my music. I want to make my dad proud."

JAYSIN:

"Chicago born self-made tattoo artist. I moved to the UK after struggling with multiple substance addictions that started with being prescribed Ritalin from age 14 for A.D.D. My parents divorced when I was young and I blamed myself as a lot of kids do without realising. From this came a void I tried to fill with substance abuse. How I am still alive I don’t know, but I take it as a sign I need to help others by voicing out. I have moved in between Chicago and England most of my life, finally moving to the UK permanently at age 21 to try and leave my past behind, and only proved you can’t run from your problems, you have to hit them head-on. After 20 years of abuse and misuse, I’ve crawled away from a false safety blanket to start discovering who I really am. Tattooing and my daughter are two of my saving graces. I am thankful to be alive and have made a positive impact on others, though I suffered inside."

MATT:

"Born in central Poland, I moved 200 miles south with my mum and stepdad at the age of 8, in order to pursue our dream of living in the mountains. Due to the abusive alcoholic behaviour of my stepdad after 5 years of living the dream, we were forced to move away as far as possible. On the 25th of July 2012, we touched down in Cheltenham. With the help of my mum's old high school friends, within a month, we all moved to a flat in Weston-Super-Mare. Since then I got my GCSE’s, A-levels, took a gap year and I'm currently studying Photography, as well as pursuing my passions of travel, skating, as well as many more."

GroundCulture's new album '‘How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?’ is set for release May 01 via Hopeless Records.



