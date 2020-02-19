Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 262 - March 2020
GroundCulture Have Announced Their Debut Album

Jack Rogers
'How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?'



GroundCulture have revealed the details of their debut album. 

'How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?' is set to be released on May 01 via Hopeless Records. 

The announcement comes with a new song as well. That's 'REALEYES' and you can check it out below:



Into it? Yeah, us too. 

So, this is what the tracklisting looks like:

1.  Life Won't Wait
2.  REALEYES
3.  18
4.  Take My Breath Away
5.  Trauma Can Teach
6.  Blue Minds
7.  Unbreakable
8.  Free Fall
9.  Dream Like A Child (feat. Philip Strand of Normandie)
10.  1974

Oh, this is what the opening track sounds like by the way:



And this is what the artwork looks like:



When asked about what 'How Well Do We Really Know Yourself?' represents for them vocalist Roy Watson says:

"I think it’s important that the album challenges or emphasises people’s current perception. I’d like it to be seen as a journey.”

Lovely stuff. 

