Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong To Perform In ‘Living Room’ Benefit Concert

Billie Eilish and Elton John will also appear during the event.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is among the big names set to take part in a 'living room' benefit concert organised by iHeartRadio.

Armstrong will appear alongside the likes of Bille Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and host Elton John at the 'iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America' which will air on the FOX network in the US this Sunday (March 29).

According to a press release, "the performances will be filmed with their own personal cell phone cameras and audio equipment to insure the safety of everyone involved".

Proceeds from the concert will go towards "two of many charitable organizations that are helping victims and first responders during this pandemic — Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation".

Billie Joe Armstrong recently posted a cover of Tommy James' classic 'I Think We're Alone Now', recorded while in quarantine, which you can check out below: