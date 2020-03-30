Visit the shop
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Has Released Another Cover From Quarantine

Jack Rogers 4 hours ago

Welcome to No Fun Mondays!



Last week Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong released a cover of Tommy James' classic song 'I Think We're Alone Now' which he had recorded whilst in quarantine. 

Well it appears that this is going to be a recurring thing now, as Billie introduces No Fun Mondays. 

In his words, he's "going to release a cover song every week until we’re let back out into the world".

Sounds pretty good to us. 

So, this week's song is "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" by Johnny Thunders.

Have a listen below:

 

And here's last week's so you're all caught up:

