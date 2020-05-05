Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Has Dedicated His Latest Quarantine Cover To Mike Dirnt

This time it's 'Kids In America'.





Another week passes and another cover recorded in isolation from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.



This week he has tackled Kim Wilde's classic song 'Kids In America', which was also recorded by The Muffs.



Billie Joe has dedicated this one to Mike Dirnt who celebrated his birthday yesterday (May 04).



Here we go then!







If you ever wanted to see what Mike Dirnt would look like as a unicorn, there you go.



Billie has been taking his covers all over the place recently as well, if you hadn't noticed.



Last week he appeared on Jame Corden's Late Late Show, playing 'I Think We're Alone Now' with his sons on bass and drums.



Here you go:







Also, here's last week's cover of 'War Stories' by Starjet:







You can still pick up Issue 250 of Rock Sound with this classic Green Day shoot on the cover:

