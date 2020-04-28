Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Has Covered ‘War Stories’ By Starjet Whilst In Quarantine

Another installment of No Fun Mondays is here





Another week and another cover straight outta quarantine from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.



This week he has covered Starjet's 'War Stories' and paired it with a pretty incredible animated clip.



Have a listen below:







There's quite a collection of tracks now for you to get stuck into. Here's a catch up:



Here's last week's cover of 'Corpus Christi' by The Avengers.







Then we have Tommy James And The Shondells' classic song 'I Think We're Alone Now'



That sounded like this:







Then there's Johnny Thunders' 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory':







And we also have 'Manic Monday' by The Bangles featuring The Bangles' own Susanna Hoffs.







Lovely stuff!