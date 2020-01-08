Green Day Want To Host An Album Launch Party In A Fan’s Backyard

Who's up for it, then?

Green Day are gearing up for the release of their brand new album 'Father Of All...' next month, and to launch it into the world they want to host "a backyard party with your favourite band Green Day!"

That's right - Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is on the hunt for a fan with "a relatively big backyard that we could do a backyard party in," or "somewhere where we could play at your house or your garage, or backyard - or I dunno, do you have a barn or a church or a church parking lot?"

In a video posted on Instagram, Billie Joe put the word out that he's searching for a location for a big album release party - which he adds needs to be California-based.

"Hey! It looks like our new record is coming out in like a month or something, so we’re just planning some stuff… some surprises… but one thing I was thinking is - does anyone have a relatively big backyard that we could do a backyard party in? Somewhere where we could play at your house or your garage, or backyard - or I dunno, do you have a barn or a church or a church parking lot?" Billie Joe shared in the Instagram video.

He continued, "You know I was conceived in a church parking lot. Anyways, just highjacks, fun, mischief - a backyard party with your favourite band Green Day!"

He then added, "Oh yeah, it would have to be in California."

So if you're in Cali, and have a hankering for hosting an album release party in your backyard with your favourite band Green Day, reply to Billie Joe Armstrong's Instagram video below: