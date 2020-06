Green Day, Volbeat & System Of A Down Will Headline Rock Am Ring & Rock Im Park 2021

The 2020 dates of the festival were pulled earlier this year.

Green Day, System Of A Down and Volbeat have been announced as the headliners of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals for 2021.

All three bands had been set to appear at the 2020 edition of the twin festival in Germany before the event was pulled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They will now all hit the stage on the weekend of June 11-13 2021.

Next summer is gonna be huge!

Green Day also recently announced the rescheduled European dates for their Hella Mega Tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Get all those details right here.