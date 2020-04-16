Green Day’s ‘Oh Yeah!’ Has Just Helped Them Break A US Chart Record

There aren't many bands who can say they've done this.





Green Day's 'Oh Yeah' just hit Number One on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart, and with it comes a new achievement.



The band now hold the record for the longest span of songs that have made it to the top of the Alternative Songs Chart, starting way back in June 1994 with 'Longview'. The record was previously held by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.



That's three decades of Number One hits. Unreal.



So those songs, in order of when they hit the top, are:



Longview

Basket Case

When I Come Around

J.A.R

Minority

American Idiot

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

Holiday

Know Your Enemy

Bang Bang

Still Breathing

Oh Yeah!



What a streak that is.



And here's 'Oh Yeah!', taken from the band's latest album 'Father Of All...' to celebrate:



