Green Day Have Released An EP Featuring New Mixes Of Songs From ‘Uno’ & ‘Dos’

Jack Rogers 3 hours ago

Time to hear the Big Otis Guitar Mix.



Between September 2012 and December 2012, Green Day released a trio of albums 'Uno', 'Dos' and 'Tres'. And now in 2020 the band have returned to some of the songs from two of those records. 

They've released a new EP entitled 'Big Otis Guitar Mix', which features new guitar mixes of 'Oh Love' from 'Uno' and 'Lazy Bones' and 'Wild One' from 'Dos'

Have a listen to each tune below:







Green Day's latest album 'Father Of All...' is out now via Reprise. 

The band have also released a fan made lyric for 'Sugar Youth':



It's all happening!

