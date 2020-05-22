Green Day Have Covered Blondie’s Classic Song ‘Dreaming’

This is so incredibly lovely.
After seeing Billie Joe Armstrong spend the last two months covering plenty of rock and roll classics, it appears the rest of the band wanted to get in on the action as well.
So that's why we now have Green Day covering Blondie's classic 'Dreaming':
And the video features Billie Joe's dog Lenny daydreaming about the band playing shows!
It's all very lovely indeed. have a watch and listen below:
The song follows the announcement that Billie Joe is going to be appearing as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on June 05.
Your wake up call on June 5th, courtesy of @BillieJoe on @GMA #BillieJoeArmstrongOnGMA pic.twitter.com/i6g9EvCHRk
— Green Day (@GreenDay) May 21, 2020
Plus, for good measure, here's Billie Joe's latest cover 'That's Rock And Roll':
