Green Day Have Confirmed The Tracklisting Posted To A Fan Is Legit + Announced A New Single

It's a good day to be a Green Day fan, isn't it?

Last week it was alleged that a Green Day fan had been anonymously sent the vinyl sleeve for Green Day's upcoming album 'Father Of All...', which detailed the full tracklisting of the album.

At the time of posting, there had been no confirmation of the sleeve's authenticity from a representative of the band - however, overnight Green Day took to Twitter to all but confirm it themselves.

Quote-tweeting Rock Sound's original story, Green Day posted and tagged the recipient of the vinyl sleeve, "You never know what you'll find in your mailbox, Right @GreenDayMusic?".

You never know what you’ll find in your mailbox �� Right @GreenDayMusic? ���� https://t.co/ONLOylg9Fr — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020



There's lots to unpack about this, but we'll start by acknowledging that this means that Green Day's new album has a track literally called 'I Was A Teenage Teenager'. Brilliant.

Check out the full tracklisting for 'Father Of All...' below:

01. 'Father Of All...'

02. 'Fire, Ready, Aim'

03. 'Oh Yeah!'

04. 'Meet Me On The Roof'

05. 'I Was A Teenage Teenager'

06. 'Stab You In The Heart'

07. 'Sugar Youth'

08. 'Junkies On A High'

09. 'Take The Money And Crawl'

10. 'Graffitia'

As well as confirming the authenticity of the tracklisting, Green Day have also announced that they're set to release their third single from 'Father Of All...' on January 16, which will be 'Oh Yeah!'.

Oh Yeah, "Oh Yeah!” comes out on 1/16 pic.twitter.com/RpMDDacrfl — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020



Green Day's new album 'Father Of All...' is set for release on February 07. The band will then hit the road for the Hella Mega Tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which will arrive in the UK in June.