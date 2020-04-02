Green Day Have Announced The Rescheduled Dates Of Their Postponed Asian Tour

Around a month ago Green Day announced that they were postponing their tour "due to the health + travel concerns" but urged fans to "but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon".
Well the band have now revealed that they will now be heading over for the tour at the beginning of 2021.
The dates looks a little like this:
MARCH
13 - MANILA Mall Of Asia Arena
16 - TAIPEI TBA
19 - HONG KONG Asia World Expo Center
21 - BANGKOK IMPACT Arena
24 - SEOUL TBA
26 - TOKYO Makuhari Messe
27 - TOKYO Makuhari Messe
29 - OSAKA Intex
In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has started No Fun Mondays, where he will be recording a different cover version from quarantine every Monday until some semblance of normality is restored in the world.
Let's get you caught up.
Here's 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory' by Johnny Thunders:
And here's Tommy James' 'I Think We're Alone Now':