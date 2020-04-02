Green Day Have Announced The Rescheduled Dates Of Their Postponed Asian Tour

Roll on 2021!





Around a month ago Green Day announced that they were postponing their tour "due to the health + travel concerns" but urged fans to "but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon".



Well the band have now revealed that they will now be heading over for the tour at the beginning of 2021.



The dates looks a little like this:



MARCH



13 - MANILA Mall Of Asia Arena

16 - TAIPEI TBA

19 - HONG KONG Asia World Expo Center

21 - BANGKOK IMPACT Arena

24 - SEOUL TBA

26 - TOKYO Makuhari Messe

27 - TOKYO Makuhari Messe

29 - OSAKA Intex



APRIL



01 - SINGAPORE Indoor Stadium

Here we go Asia!! Our upcoming dates have been rescheduled to 2021 ��⚡️https://t.co/dEoIQeND9E pic.twitter.com/VkEXwjUPCi — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 2, 2020



In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has started No Fun Mondays, where he will be recording a different cover version from quarantine every Monday until some semblance of normality is restored in the world.



Let's get you caught up.



Here's 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory' by Johnny Thunders:







And here's Tommy James' 'I Think We're Alone Now':



